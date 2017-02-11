CAIR calling for FBI, local police to investigate after they say local mosque was vandalized

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
cair-vandalism-for-web-copy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for FBI and local police to investigate after they say a local mosque was vandalized.

CAIR says an Islamic Center on Dublin Granville Road was vandalized with graffiti that read “Allah is a fraud.”

Leaders at the mosque say they captured the alleged vandal on surveillance footage.

cair-vandalism-3CAIR says the person pulled up to the scene in a car covered in pro-Trump and anti-Hillary slogans.

CAIR is now calling on the FBI and local police to investigate the alleged vandalism.

NBC4 reached out to the FBI and local police for comment but they could not comment at this time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s