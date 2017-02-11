CAIR calling for FBI, local police to investigate after they say local mosque was vandalized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for FBI and local police to investigate after they say a local mosque was vandalized.

CAIR says an Islamic Center on Dublin Granville Road was vandalized with graffiti that read “Allah is a fraud.”

Leaders at the mosque say they captured the alleged vandal on surveillance footage.

CAIR says the person pulled up to the scene in a car covered in pro-Trump and anti-Hillary slogans.

CAIR is now calling on the FBI and local police to investigate the alleged vandalism.

NBC4 reached out to the FBI and local police for comment but they could not comment at this time.