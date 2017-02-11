Edward Snowden responds after Russia mulls sending him to US as ‘gift’ for Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (KRON) — Russia is considering sending Edward Snowden back to the United States as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Trump had called the NSA leaker a “traitor” and “spy” who should be executed, NBC News reported.

NBC cited a senior U.S. official as their source.

Snowden took to Twitter to respond to NBC’s report on Friday, saying that the new report from NBC News is proof that he was never a spy.

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017

Snowden is a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret information about U.S. surveillance programs.