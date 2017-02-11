Former Syracuse big man Fab Melo dies in Brazil

Boston Celtics 2012 draft pick center Fab Melo shakes a hand as Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca, rear left, and draft pick forward Jared Sullinger watch during an introductory NBA basketball news conference in Boston on Monday, July 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics 2012 draft pick center Fab Melo shakes a hand as Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca, rear left, and draft pick forward Jared Sullinger watch during an introductory NBA basketball news conference in Boston on Monday, July 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Syracuse player Fab Melo died Saturday, according to ESPN.

The basketball player was only 26 years old.

“He was a really good kid, and it’s not fair that he will be defined by one thing, a 10-page paper,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN shortly after hearing Melo had died at his mother’s house. “He worked his tail off to become a really good player, and was a nice kid.”

The cause of Melo’s death remains unclear at this time.

ESPN reports Melo was playing professionally in his home country of Brazil.

