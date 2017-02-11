Grove City Police hold press conference about search for killer of OSU student

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grove City Police Division of Police will hold a press conference regarding the murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes at 11am on Saturday.

The 21-year-old’s body was discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday afternoon. According to police, Tokes appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

According to a missing persons report, Tokes was last seen leaving her job Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North. Her coworkers told police that she usually has a bartender walk her to her car, but she did not on Wednesday night. Tokes’ roommates last heard from her in a text message around 9:20pm Wednesday. When  she was not at their apartment Thursday morning, they contacted anyone who may have seen her and called police after contacting Tokes’ parents.

The Grove City Division of Police located Tokes’ vehicle on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue on Friday.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at the Ohio State University.

