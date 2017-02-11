Indianapolis Police looking for missing 5-month-old

CREDIT: Indianapolis Metropolitan PD
CREDIT: Indianapolis Metropolitan PD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in looking for a missing 5-month-old.

Authorities are asking for your help in locating 5-month-old Parker Williams and 37-year-old Regina Williams.

The child was taken by the mother on February 8, as he is a ward of the state. The mother has an open warrant for child neglect.

The child is believed to be in danger after recently suffering a skull fracture.

Authorities believe Williams fled with the child to Louisville, Kentucky and could be driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz model C300 with license plates WJY311.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

