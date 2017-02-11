Man admits to killing wife after she called 911 about ‘out of control’ husband

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who called 911 to report her husband acting “out of control” was found dead inside her Wimberley, Texas home on Thursday. Now her husband, 68-year-old Jimmy Lee Rhodes, has been charged with murder after admitting to detectives that he killed his wife.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 4:21pm from Christina Pollock Anderson, 67, stating her husband was “running around with a bunch of firearms” and she needed help because he was “absolutely going crazy.” The call was disconnected and attempts by deputies to call her back were unsuccessful.

The deputies first arrived at the home on Cripple Creek Court, in Wimberley’s Wood Creek North subdivision, approximately 12-14 minutes later and saw Rhodes armed with a gun at the front of the home. After disarming him without incident, Rhodes told deputies he shot his wife and her body was on the back porch.

Deputies entered and found Anderson dead on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Rhodes is being held at the Hays County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Neighbors of the couple said they generally kept to themselves, but seemed happy when they would walk their dog. “They were very nice, smiled at us, and waved at us each time,” said Zach Dewell who lives across the street.

The home is just over five miles from downtown Wimberley, an almost 20-minute drive along winding roads. The sheriff’s department says they don’t have an average response time for calls like this.

“It is too hard to give an average. It depends on what district and how many deputies are working that district. Rural deputies have winding roads and two lane roads to have to contend with. Even running code three, lights and sirens, they have to take in to consideration other vehicles on the roadway, pedestrians, etc.,” said Hays County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Dennis Gutierrez.

The city of Wimberley does not have its own police department. Instead, the city relies on the Hays County Sheriff’s department for service. Only three cities in Hays County have their own police department, Buda, San Marcos and Kyle.

The investigation remains ongoing.