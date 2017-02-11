President Trump expected to make appearance in Youngstown area this week

VIENNA, OH (WKBN) – President Donald Trump will be coming to the Mahoning Valley this Thursday, making this his first appearance in the area as president.

Director of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Dan Dickten confirmed with WKBN that the president is expected to make an appearance.

Dickten said President Trump’s trip will be handled by the military airbase within the airport’s grounds.

Sources tell WKBN he will be here to sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule. The rule was designed by the Obama Administration and repealed by the Senate on Feb. 2.

According to The Associated Press, “The regulations would have tightened exceptions to a rule that requires a 100-foot buffer between coal mining and streams. It also would require coal companies to restore streams and return mined areas to conditions similar to those before mining took place.”

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson spoke with WKBN earlier this week about the environmental rule.

“It would have threatened upwards of 70,000 jobs and put 80-plus percent of our coal reserves out of reach,” he said.