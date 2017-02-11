Robbery suspect gets frostbite, hypothermia while hiding from police

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP, NJ (WCMH) — A man accused of robbing a liquor store had to be rescued by the officers pursuing him early Friday morning.

According to the South Brunswick Township Police Department, 47-year-old George Pesavage Jr. hid in a snow bank when officers arrived on the scene of a reported robbery at a liquor store. Pesavage stayed in the snow bank for nearly an hour before officers saw his head peeking out.

The South Brunswick Township Police Department says Pesavage was suffering from hypothermia and had frostbite on his hands. He was also bleeding from several cuts and his clothes were soaking wet. Police recovered bags filled with the stolen liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets, which were at Pesavage’s feet.

Officers took the suspect into custody and took him to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He was then taken to jail.