Robbery suspect gets frostbite, hypothermia while hiding from police

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
george-pesavage

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TWP, NJ (WCMH) — A man accused of robbing a liquor store had to be rescued by the officers pursuing him early Friday morning.

According to the South Brunswick Township Police Department, 47-year-old George Pesavage Jr. hid in a snow bank when officers arrived on the scene of a reported robbery at a liquor store. Pesavage stayed in the snow bank for nearly an hour before officers saw his head peeking out.

The South Brunswick Township Police Department says Pesavage was suffering from hypothermia and had frostbite on his hands. He was also bleeding from several cuts and his clothes were soaking wet. Police recovered bags filled with the stolen liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets, which were at Pesavage’s feet.

Officers took the suspect into custody and took him to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He was then taken to jail.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s