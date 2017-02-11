Screaming homeless man rescued from inside garbage truck in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) — Authorities in Scottsdale say a homeless man was rescued from a garbage truck after the driver heard yelling.

The Police Department says the 28-year-old man had crawled into a trash container in nearby Phoenix to sleep for the night.

According to police, the man was twice compacted inside the truck early Thursday morning but cardboard boxes apparently saved his life.

The truck was emptied of trash, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. He had been in the truck for about 10 miles.

Scottsdale Fire Paramedics treating a patient who was in the garbage truck for over 10 miles . Driver heard screami… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 09, 2017