US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

George Cunningham

Cunningham is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Cunningham is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Byron Estep

Estep is wanted by the United States Secret Service for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Estep is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lester Liviskie

Liviskie is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for breaking and entering.

Liviskie is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Jai Pirtle

Pirtle is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Pirtle is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.