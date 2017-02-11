Woman starts GoFundMe to help chicken born with backwards foot

ANGLETON, TX (WCMH) — While most people generally think of chickens as a source of protein or eggs, one baby chicken is getting a lot of attention.

Baby Huey was born with a backwards foot, and there is a campaign to help pay for the surgery he needs to correct the deformity.

“[When he hatched] he couldn’t stand,” Nikki Rush told KTRK. “I tried a splint, a brace, a kind of wheelchair, but nothing helped him.”

Rush said that when a stray dog killed her adult chickens last year, she used an incubator to hatch the eggs left behind. She also thinks that’s what caused Baby Huey to have a backwards foot. The Air Force veteran loves animals and couldn’t stand by and watch the chick struggle.

“Look at what it’s done,” she said. “And every animal deserves a quality of life and if we bring them in [to the world], they should be able to have that quality of life.”

Rush took Baby Huey to Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, where the veterinarians recommended surgery. Rush, who is disabled herself, couldn’t afford the procedure, so she turned to an animal sanctuary nearby.

“She said she was willing to set up a GoFundMe to take care of the surgery, and one thing led to another,” said Rowdy Girl Animal Sanctuary founder Renee King-Sonnen.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $1,300 but hasn’t met its goal of $3,500.

While Huey waits for the financial help needed to pay for the surgery, Dr. Brian Beale at Gulf Coast Veterinary is practicing. He is using a 3-D model of Huey’s leg to make sure he is ready when the time comes.

“I fully expect him to be able to walk,” Dr. Beale said. “We may do a little bit of physical therapy to get him to walk again.”

You can donate to Hope For Huey here.