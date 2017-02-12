6-year-old Columbus boy dies after serious crash

WOOD CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A six-year-old Columbus boy has died after a serious car crash in Wood County.

It happened around 4:15am Saturday on Interstate 75 near mile marker 170 in Bloom Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Brittney Jackson, of Columbus, was driving north on I-75 when her 2001 Honda Civic went off the left side of the road. Her car struck a concrete median wall and came to a rest in the left lane.

Officers say that a 10-year-old boy was in the front passenger seat and a 6-year-old boy was in the right rear seat. Both children were taken by Life Fight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. The 6-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

Jackson was taken to Wood County Hospital with minor injuries.  All vehicle occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but no charges have been filed at this time because the crash is still under investigation.

