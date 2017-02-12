Bexley teenager gives back to community with Books for Bedtime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thirteen-year-old Meghan Warren is giving back to the community in a big way.

When Meghan was 11, she started Books for Bedtime, a 501c3 organization that collects books for underprivileged children who don’t have books in their lives.

“I came up with [the idea] when I was visiting my grandparents,” Meghan explained. “I wanted to give other kids books, and so I told my Grampy. He is a retired attorney, so he got all the legal work done.”

Meghan set a goal to collect 500 books by the end of the first year. However, when news got around about what she was doing, she ended up with more than 5,000 books in just eight months. Now, around three years later, Books for Bedtime has given away 30,000 books.

“It’s truly been amazing for me, seeing the reactions of kids just getting one book is amazing,” Meghan said. “It makes me want to give more books. If one book can make a difference, imagine what a whole bookshelf can do.”

Meghan doesn’t plan on stopping, either. In May, Books for Bedtime will host their first major event called Book Bash at Marigold Elementary where they will collect new and used children’s books.

You can learn more about Books for Bedtime on their website at www.booskforbedtimenonprofit.org.