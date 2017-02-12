Bigfoot expedition inspires ban on state-funded searches for mythical creatures

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE/WCMH) — A lawmaker in New Mexico has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for state-funded colleges to go hunting for mythical creatures.

It all started in October when it came to light that a University of New Mexico-Gallup professor led an expedition to find Bigfoot.

Dr. Christopher Dyer presides over students and faculty at UNM’s Gallup Campus. While he insisted that he searches for the mythical creature in his own time, an investigation by NBC4’s sister station KRQE found that Dr. Dyer had left New Mexico’s taxpayers on the hook for more than $7,000 in Bigfoot-related expenses, including a two-day, on-campus Bigfoot conference. After the conference, Dr. Dyer led a university-funded expedition to find Bigfoot in the Sandia Mountains. They didn’t find him.

When this information came to light, New Mexico State Sen. George Munoz sponsored a bill that would ban pubic funds from being spent on “looking for or catching a fictitious creature.”

“It’s sad that we have to do this, that they don’t have the ethics, that UNM doesn’t have the ethics to stop this,” Sen. Munoz said. “And now we have to draft bills to stop something that is not morally right.”

Munoz also had a little fun with the bill. In addition to Bigfoot, it also bans publicly funded searches for Pokémon, leprechauns and the Bogeyman.

Sen. Munoz said what Dr. Dyer did was unfair to students because they pay a lot of money to go to school and it shouldn’t be spent on this.