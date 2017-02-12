Coffman’s Demas wrestles (and dances) at elite level

DUBLIN (WCMH) — Among the most talented high school wrestlers in Ohio is aiming for his second career state championship. But that’s just part of the story for Domonick Demas.

The Dublin Coffman senior is headed to the University of Oklahoma on a wrestling scholarship. But he’s also a dancer, standing at a crossroads of culture. His father Lou is Greek, and his mother Charreen is African-American. This means he’s spent much of his childhood learning who he was.

“It’s my identity,” he says. “Not a lot of people have that cultural mix.”

You may recall the traditional Greek dances portrayed in films like “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

“My wife laughed very hard at ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ and there were some scenes I wasn’t laughing at all because…it’s real,” Lou says.

“I was laughing because I know it’s real!” Charreen retorts.

If you’d like to learn a few steps, Dom could teach you. His father put him in Greek dancing classes when he was younger.

“I had a hard time being younger and having to wear this flowy white skirt and stuff,” Dom says. “It’s really prideful in the Greek culture but in American society, guys wearing white skirts and stuff like that is kind of looked at like it’s kind of weird. So, I used to be really shy about it, not tell anyone at all. Sometimes my friends would come to Greek festival and I would tell them ‘no pictures,’ but they’d do it anyway.”

Dom said he embraces it now.

“He loves his culture on both sides and I think he’s a great ambassador for it,” Lou says.

His coach at Coffman, Chance Van Gundy, said he didn’t know much about Greek dancing–but can see the athleticism required.

“It looked like Dom out there,” Van Gundy says.

Dom’s picture is already on the wall in the wrestling room, and he’s grinding to earn a second photo this year.

“When he’s relaxed, he is one of the most exciting wrestlers to ever watch at the high school level,” Van Gundy says.