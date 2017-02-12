Evacuations begin in Oklahoma City due to massive grass fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (WCMH) — A large grass fire is burning in southeast Oklahoma City. Citizens are being asked to evacuate.
Nearly 900 acres have been burned so far, according to KFOR.
OKLAHOMA CITY (WCMH) — A large grass fire is burning in southeast Oklahoma City. Citizens are being asked to evacuate.
Nearly 900 acres have been burned so far, according to KFOR.
NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement