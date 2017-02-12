Evacuations begin in Oklahoma City due to massive grass fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (WCMH) — A large grass fire is burning in southeast Oklahoma City. Citizens are being asked to evacuate.

Nearly 900 acres have been burned so far, according to KFOR.

TAC 3: Crews working large grass fire near SE 149th / Air Depot. Nearly 600 acres have burned. No structures! pic.twitter.com/w5hbnUtSGv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017

Fire has jumped 149th St. One home may be on fire on Air Depot. pic.twitter.com/t7bjp5P75O — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017

Evacuations: If you live on SE 164th between Air Depot/Midwest, please evacuate now due to approaching grass fire. Evacuate to the south. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017