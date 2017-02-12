Franklin County Municipal Court cancels some scheduled cases for Monday due to maintenance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Municipal Court is operating on a reduced schedule Monday, Feb. 13 due to “a building maintenance emergency.”

The only cases that will be heard are those scheduled for traffic arraignment in courtrooms 1A or 1B, and arraignment in courtrooms 4C and 4D.

All other cases scheduled in courtrooms on floors 11-15 are cancelled for the day, according to the court.

Municipal court employees are to report as normal. This schedule does not affect the Common Pleas Courts or the Appellate Courts.