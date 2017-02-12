Heath High School senior puts writing talents to work for children in hospitals

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Olivia Hersman is a senior at Heath High School. She is also an author of a play, and series of children’s books aimed at reaching children who are staying in hospitals around the country.

She recently donated a half-dozen books to the Ronald McDonald House at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and had the opportunity to personally meet the family of 7-year-old Ashton Zari, who is from North Carolina and being treated for kidney disease.

Ashton gave the book a good review.

Amanda, his mother, was grateful to receive the children’s literature.

“Reading is a kind of distraction from everything Ashton is going through, and so to have a book that’s specifically for kids in the hospital, it’s just amazing that a high school student thought about it.”

Olivia has already shipped out several of her books around the country to children’s hospitals, and hopes to publish more in the near future. Her focus is magic.

“I chose a magic theme because I think it’s very important for young children in hospitals to stay hopeful, and I think magic helps them do that.”