Indianapolis Police searching for missing 5-month-old, mother

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public’s assistance in looking for a missing 5-month-old.

Authorities are asking for your help in locating 5-month-old Parker Williams and 37-year-old Regina Williams.

The child was taken by the mother on February 8, as he is a ward of the state. The mother has an open warrant for child neglect.

At this time an Amber Alert has not been filed. For an alert to be issued, certain standards have to be met specified by Indiana State Police. Those standards are listed below:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The child must be believed to be abducted, and in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.

Request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

The child is believed to be in danger after recently suffering a skull fracture.

Authorities believe Williams fled with the child to Louisville, Kentucky and could be driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz model C300 with license plates WJY311.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.