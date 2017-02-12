Music’s biggest night set to take center stage

LOS ANGELES, CA (WCMH) — Tonight, the biggest names in the music industry will be honored at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

James Corden will host the 59th annual awards ceremony, and two of music’s leading ladies will face off against each other in major categories.

Beyoncé leads the pack with 9 nominations for her album Lemonade, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. She will be up against Adele and the British singer’s album 25 in those categories. Justin Bieber, Drake and Sturgill Simpson are also contenders for Album of the Year.

“The Grammy Album of the Year is often a wild card,” said Billboard senior editor Jem Aswald. “It’s often not who we expect it to be.”

Contenders for Best New Artist include Klsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris and Anderson Paak.

As for the night’s performances, you can look for major collaborations. Lady Gaga will join forces with Metallica and The Weeknd will partner with Daft Punk on the stage.

The awards ceremony will also include special tributes to music icons George Michael and Prince, who both died last year.

