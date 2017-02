COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was hit and killed by a train in Downtown Columbus.

It happened around 3:10am near the intersection of High Street and Convention Center Drive. Police are still on scene investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

