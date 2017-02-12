Police: Tips needed in unsolved fatal hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are hoping new tips can help police find the driver that left a 52-year-old man dying on the road more than two years ago.

Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol were southeast of downtown Columbus the evening of Dec. 19, 2014. At 9:24pm, two people were spotted laying in the roadway in the area of Alum Creek Drive and Memory Lane.

Investigators believe both people were struck by a vehicle, but no vehicle was present and no one presented themselves to the trooper.

The two victims were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Willie Otis Tucker, 52, was pronounced dead soon after he arrived at the hospital. The second victim was treated for broken bones.

Officials believe a Dodge Dakota or Dodge Durango, between the years of 1997 and 2004, may have been involved in the hit-and-run crash, but no witness information has been given to investigators.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.