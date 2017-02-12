Rape charge filed against alleged killer of OSU student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 21-year-old Ohio State University student has now been charged with rape.

The additional charge against Brian Golsby, 29, was filed Saturday.

Golsby was also charged with receiving stolen property, in addition to the original charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

He allegedly kidnapped Reagan Tokes on Wednesday night as she was walking to her car after work. According to a criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Golsby kidnapped Tokes near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, and forced her to withdraw $60 in cash from her Chase Bank account. He then drove her to the park, where she was shot and killed according to court records. His DNA was recovered from a cigarette butt located in Tokes’ car.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at OSU. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship in her honor. Her funeral will be Feb. 16 at Maumee United Methodist Church, according to family.

Bodega will decorate their patio with flowers and pictures for Reagan on Sunday between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. They encourage the community to come by and show support.

Too’s Under High will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday from 8pm to close, and donate 100 percent of profits to Tokes’ family.

