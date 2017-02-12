The Fighting 126: Cameron Smith talks about the legacy of Brian Davis

NORWICH TWP, Ohio (WCMH) — One in ten firefighters in Columbus alone have been diagnosed with cancer. But it’s a problem that expands well past the city limits.

In October 2015, Brian Davis of the Norwich Township Fire Department was diagnosed with cancer. He lost his battle in June 2016.

“It started out with back pain and we get that with fire service,” said firefighter Cameron Smith, who worked with Davis. “He went to the chiropractor and found out that it was an endocrine cancer.”

It was only a few months after Davis was diagnosed until he was in hospice.

“I thought he was gonna beat it. He was so positive and his family is positive and he’s big in his church in Grove City. Every time we would talk to him, he said ‘I’ll beat it and be back this month,’” Smith said.

Davis’ impact on his community won’t soon be forgotten. In addition to being a firefighter, he was a senior center liaison, and he loved going out and talking to kids.

“He loved to give back,” Smith said. “That was his whole life.”

Smith said that firefighters are now taking extra steps in hopes of preventing the spread of cancer among themselves.

“We’re starting to do our part now. We’re cleaning our gear more and using our masks when we didn’t [used to] use them,” he explained. “Now we have to do our job and we used to walk into the gear room and it would smell smoky and now it doesn’t.”

Smith is also thankful to Gov. Kasich and the legislators who passed Senate Bill 27, which recognizes cancer as a work-related illness.

“You want to say a big thank you to those that passed that bill,” Smith said.