Chillicothe police investigating suspicious death

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – Investigators from the Chillicothe Police Department and BCI spent most of the afternoon and early evening at the scene of a “suspicious death” on Monday.

Officers and firefighters responded to a call just after 12 p.m. for an unresponsive man inside of a home on Safford Avenue.

Neighbors said besides a wave every now and then, they didn’t really know much about the man who lived there.

“I don’t know them at all. They were very private people, until a few weeks ago an elderly lady lived there and she had passed is my understanding, but I think this is her son that they found today,” said neighbor Denise Borland. “It’s very sad.”

Police still have not released the name of the elderly man found inside of the home, but are describing his death as “undetermined” and “suspicious”.

“We did get a report from one of the neighbors of some suspicious activity in the area this weekend, but we don’t know if it’s tied to this house yet,” said Capt. Larry Bamfield.

He said family members discovered the man inside of the home, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead by medics.

“There was some damage to the garage window. We don’t know how old it is, but entry was not gained through it. So, it could be old damage, could be new. We don’t know yet,” said Capt. Bamfield.

Neighbors said the area is typically very quiet.

“Nothing goes on around here, people are my age or older mostly,” said Borland.

Police are asking that anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious, to give them a call.

“You feel pretty safe and then something like his happens and it just really takes you back,” said Borland. “Just really feel bad for the family. Praying for them and hoping that they found some kind of comfort, at least the truth comes out, what happened.”

A police officer will be guarding the home overnight. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.