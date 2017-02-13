Columbus Division of Fire welcomes new recruits with graduation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Ginther was on hand to welcome the 39 new recruits to the Columbus Division of Fire.

“To the 103rd firefighter class congratulations. You will be serving in one of the city’s most important and dangerous jobs,” Ginther said in congratulations to the class.

The new firefighters will be stationed across the city, and for Jenny Vinson, the class’ only woman, it’s a chance to serve her community.

“It took a lot of dedication and actually a lot of teamwork from the guys in my class to keep me going and to push me whenever I was exhausted. But the requirements definitely prepared me for everything that I am going to need to do in terms of going in and needing to be able to pull somebody out,” said Vinson.

The new firefighters join a force that has internal accreditation, and that is expanding to meet the needs of a growing city. A city that is changing in unexpected ways.

“Firefighting is evolving every day and its becoming more of an emergency medical service – that’s the care we’re providing over 80 percent of the time. So while the construction has changed, the type of fires we’re having has changed fires are actually going down, but our calls for service are going up because there is a tremendous need for emergency medical services throughout the region,” said Columbus Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor said the department is changing along with the city, to meet the evolving needs of firefighters. One in 10 firefighters get cancer before retirement, and new support programs aimed at keeping those safe, who work every day at keeping us safe are also being put in place.