Columbus ‘Read and Grow’ mentoring program continues to expand

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With each word, you can see their minds expanding. Young adults helping young people read and grow.

“I think it was like, kind of like, a calling, because I like to be a leader,” said 17-year-old mentor Terrell Woodall. “And I like to help out in the community. I like coming out and helping the kids learn how to read, helping them better themselves while I better myself”

This Read and Grow initiative began last year as a part of “Men of Standard”, a mentoring program for Black students between the ages of 14 and 21.

“The goal was to get our young men to be able to be more inspired, be more professional but more importantly, be leaders,” said Read and Grow facilitator Thomas Gunn.

Already, the program is yielding real results for both the mentors and the mentees.

“It helps me because now I can like, actually go out and talk to people so they can actually help me or I can help them,” said 12-year old mentor Asyiah Taylor.

“It helps me get my homework right, help me stay active, and help me read better,” said 9-year old student Nasir Groce.

These weekly sessions do more though than provide homework help. They provide hope and direction in an area that could use it.

“I don’t want to be another one of those stereotypical-type people to where people just know automatically this is what I’m going to do,” said Woodall.

“ A lot of our mentors who are our high school students are also living in the same neighborhood as the mentees that we serve so they’re going to see them in the summertime,” said Gunn. “And now what we do is to diminish the cycle of what they say that in most urban areas, individuals can’t read and don’t have the resources,. Well, we’re a resource.”