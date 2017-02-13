Comedian Daniel Tosh making tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The “Tosh.0” comedian will be coming to Columbus in April.

Daniel Tosh will be coming to the Schottenstein Center, April 20, at 8pm as part of his tosh.show on campus tour.

Tosh will host and perform an evening of standup comedy featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show“Tosh.0”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10am at Livenation.com, the venue box office or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tosh will also be stopping at several other universities around the country including the University of Nebraska, Indiana University, and the University of Illinois.