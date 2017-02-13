Hundreds gather in Milwaukee for ‘Day without Latinos’ march

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — Hundreds of people are marching on the Milwaukee County Courthouse in a march they’ve titled “A Day Without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees.”

The march was organized by Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights group, reports NBC affiliate TMJ4. The group says many in the march closed their businesses or skipped work or school to attend the march.

The march was organized after Sheriff David Clarke said he wanted to enroll some of his deputies in a federal program to train them as immigration officers. The sheriff later issued a statement about the march on his Facebook page.

“Please accept my regrets. I will be working with agents from immigration and customs enforcement helping them identify criminal illegal aliens and therefore cannot attend your rally being held for me.”