Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

WKRN Published: Updated:
(WTAJ)
(WTAJ)

BELLEFONTE, PA (WKRN) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old son of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, and charged him with sexually assaulting a child.

WTAJ reports that Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on charges Monday afternoon in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

His mother, Dottie Sandusky, was also at the District Magistrate’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation in November 2016 after a child claimed to have received text messages from Jeffrey Sandusky, including some that asked for naked photographs.

According to state police, Jeffrey Sandusky was dating the child’s mother and had lived in the residence for about five years.

The explicit text messages where shared with the child’s father, who then notified police.

According to the criminal complaint, a second child was also abused dating back to 2013.

Monday afternoon bail was set at $200,000.

Sandusky has been prohibited from any contact with minors.

