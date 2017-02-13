Joy Villa’s album sales spike after wearing ‘Great Again’ dress to Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The attention-grabbing “Make America Great Again” dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.
Villa’s 2014 album, “I Make the Static,” was leading Amazon’s top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.
The use of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media.
Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs! 😊❤️😘😱💋🏆⭐️💥✨ #love #peace #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #maga #grammys2017 #style #supportamerica #
Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing “You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don’t.” She added, “agree to disagree.”
Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again dress
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again dress x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Dozens arrested in Houston area sex trafficking sting
-
PHOTOS: La-Z-Boy recall
-
Gallery: Michigan State’s Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run
-
Gallery: UConn women get 98th straight win, 96-49 over Cincinnati
-
PHOTOS: The Santa Maria
-
Female Cuban boxing team
-
Female Cuban boxing team
-
Toy Road officer-involved shooting