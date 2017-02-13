Man shot while walking down street in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was shot Monday afternoon in northeast Columbus tells police that he does not plan to press charges.

It happened shortly before 3pm on the 2400 block of Bretton place. The victim said he was walking down the street near the intersection of Bretton Place and Myrtle avenue when he heard a gunshot.

The victim, a man in his 30s was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Detectives on the scene tell NBC4 that the victim has told police that he doesn’t want charges filed against his shooter.

The investigation continues.