Man stabbed to death in southeast Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man was stabbed to death Monday at an apartment complex on the southeast side of town.

It happened around 1pm Monday on the 2500 block of Eastern Pine Road in Columbus.

Investigators say they arrived and found 20-year-old Mesach Sir King Orton inside suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Police arrested 21-year-old David Silver and charged him with murder.

This is the 11th homicide in the City of Columbus in 2017. The case remains under investigation.

