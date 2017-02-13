‘Marry Me TODAY’ surprises Washington C.H. teacher with dream marriage proposal

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
proposaldweb

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (WCMH) — Call this the best kept secret in Washington Court House.

The school day at Cherry Hill Elementary School started with a big surprise for one teacher.

Kimberly Gepfrey had no idea why NBC’s Today Show weatherman Al Roker was at her school this morning, but her boyfriend Chris Vestal did.

Vestal was hiding behind the scenes, when Roker led Gepfrey (on live TV) to her classroom where her students had a special message for her. “Will you Marry Me?” the kids’ cards read with Vestal’s big question.

Gepfrey said yes and just like that, the couple was now engaged. “I’m still in shock. I’m going to have to take this in for the entire day. I don’t know how I’m going to teach,” said Gepfrey after the surprise.

The surprise of a lifetime, and certainly an unforgettable school day for Gepfrey. “It’s like the best day ever. I don’t know how to put it into words.”

‘Marry Me TODAY’ Washington C.H. proposal

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s