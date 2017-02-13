National Security Adviser Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy

FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the allegations that Flynn engaged in conversations with a Russian diplomat about U.S. sanctions before Trump’s inauguration. A top aide dispatched to represent the administration on the Sunday, Feb. 12, news shows skirted questions, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the “sensitive matter.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn’s departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president’s senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Donald Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

