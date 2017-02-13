Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Kim Raff)
(AP Photo/Kim Raff)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky.

Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus. The proposal requires legislative approval.

In 2012, Kasich took the annual address out of Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in Steubenville in eastern Ohio. He has delivered the address outside the Ohio Statehouse ever since.

Sandusky adds further geographic diversity to the cities Kasich has selected so far, which also include Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

The assessment of Ohio’s status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s