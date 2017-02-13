Police identify man killed by train in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for more information about the man who was struck and killed by a train in downtown Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:10am, Sunday, officers were called to the area of Convention Center Drive and High Street on the report of a person struck by a train.

When medics arrived on scene, they pronounced Donta J. Muldrow, 27, dead from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Muldrow was lying on the tracks as the train approached.

Police said there are reports Muldrow was in the Arena District prior to his death and ask anyone with information on him to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

The incident remains under investigation.

