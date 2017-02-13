President Trump cancels trip to Ohio

President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump’s visit to the Youngstown area is canceled, according to the 910th Airlift Wing’s public affairs office.

Over the weekend, Director of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Dan Dickten said Trump was scheduled to make an appearance this Thursday. The trip was going to be handled by the military airbase within the airport’s grounds.

Sources told WKBN that Trump was going to sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule, designed by the Obama Administration and repealed by the Senate on Feb. 2.

Dickten said he wasn’t given a reason for the cancellation.

