Several brands of cheese recalled due to Listeria concerns

MASSILLON, OH (WCMH) — MDS Foods is recalling several brands of cheese due to a potential for Listeria contamination.

Some of the recalled cheese was supplied to MDS by Deutsch Kase Hause LLC, the same supplier linked to recalls of Sargento and Meijer brand cheeses.

Other cheese recalled by MDS shared a production line with the affected cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).

PHOTOS: Recalled cheese View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier



MDS Foods

Item # Brand Description Product Size Piece UPC Code Case UPC Code Date Code 55209 Amish

Classics Colby Deli (Mini) Horn 6 lb 8 28653 552093 00 8 28653 55209 3 Sell by: May 17, 2017 55241 Amish

Classics Colby RW Fullmoon Approx. 8 oz 8 28653 55241 3 00 8 28653 55241 3 Best if used by:

07/10/17 7/4/2017 6/4/2017 5/19/2017 55245 Amish

Classics Colby EW Fullmoon 8 oz 8 28653 55245 1 00 8 28653 55245 1 Best if used by: 7/10/2017 7/4/2017 6/3/2017 5/19/2017 55831 Deli

Readi Colby Mini

Cheese Slices 2 lb pack 6 34660 62859 7 00 6 34660 62859 7 Best if used by:

05/02/2017 4/22/2017 55553 Deli

Made EZ Colby Cheese

Slices 1.5 lb pack 8 28653 55554 4 00 8 28653 55553 7 335-16 18755 Meijer Colby Jack Mini

Horn 6 lb 710917 18755 7 10917 18755 Sell by Date:

05/02/17 55755 Meijer Colby Mini Horn 6 lb 710917 55755 7 10917 55755 Sell by Date:

05/02/17

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination

MDS Foods Item # Brand Description Product

Size Piece UPC Code Case UPC Code Date Code 55244 Amish

Classics Colby RW

Halfmoon Approx.

8 oz N/A 0 08 28653 55244 4 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 55758 Meijer Colby EW Halfmoon 8 oz 7 13733 34047 2 0 07 13733 34047 2 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 18244 Amish

Classics Colby Jack RW Halfmoon Approx.

8 oz N/A 00828653182443 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 18758 Meijer Colby Jack

EW Halfmoon Chunk 8 oz 713733340588 00713733340588 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 18241 Amish

Classics Colby Jack

RW Fullmoon Approx.

8 oz N/A 0 08 28653 18241 2 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 18245 Amish

Classics Colby Jack

EW Fullmoon 8 oz 828653182450 00828653182450 Best if used by:

07/10/2017 28245 Amish

Classics Cheddar

EW Fullmoon 8 oz 828653282457 00828653282457 Best if used by:

07/10/2017

07/04/2017 73705 Lipari Old

Tyme Swiss

Sandwich

Cut Approx

8.5 lbs N/A 00828653737056 Best if used by:

07/04/2017 10241 Amish

Classics Jalapeno RW Fullmoon Approx.

8 oz N/A 0 08 28653 10241 0 Best if used by:

07/04/2017 10245 Amish

Classics Jalapeno

EW Fullmoon 8 oz 828653102458 00828653102458 Best if used by:

07/04/2017 18830 Deli Readi Colby Jack

St Pk 1oz Halfmoon Slice 1 lb 6 34660 62875 7 006 34660 62875 7 Best if used by:

05/02/2017 10831 Deli Readi Jalapeno St

Pk 1oz Slice 2 lb pack 6 34660 62878 8 0 06 34660 62878 8 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 26831 Deli Readi Hot Pepper St Pk 1oz Slice 2 lb pack 6 34660 62868 9 0 06 34660 62868 9 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 26555 Deli

Made EZ Hot Pepper

St Pk .5oz

Slice 1.5 lb

pack 8 28653 26555 9 0 08 28653 26555 9 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 28747 Duck Deli Cheddar St

Pk .75oz

Slice 1.5 lb

pack 8 28653 28747 6 0 08 28653 28747 6 Production Date:

358-16 28545 Deli

Made EZ Cheddar St Pk .75oz Slice 2.0 lb pack 8 28653 28545 8 0 08 28653 28545 8 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 28555 Deli

Made EZ Ched Mild Stk Pk .5oz Slice 1.5 lb pack 8 28653 28555 7 0 08 28653 28555 7 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 55830 Deli Readi Colby St Pk

1oz

Halfmoon

Slices 1.0 lb pack 6 34660 62872 6 0 06 34660 62872 6 Best if used by:

04/22/2017 55703 Old Tyme Colby EW Halfmoon 8 oz 0 94776 10227 3 0 00 41563 26105 7 Best if used by:

06/03/2017 10555 Deli

Made EZ Jalapeno

Jack St Pk

.5oz Slice 1.5 lb

pack 8 28653 10555 8 0 08 28653 10555 8 Best if used by:

03/30/2017