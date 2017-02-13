Short North residents on high alert after Reagan Tokes’ death

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police say Reagan Tokes was kidnapped near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Pleasant last Wednesday night. In the following hours, she was raped, murdered and dumped at Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Nancy Patzer has lived at the intersection since 1999. It’s likely the abduction would have been visible from her front window, although the abduction happened after dark around 9:45 p.m., when parts of the area are difficult to see.

“The lighting is really inconsistent around here,” Patzer says. “It should be stepped up a little bit.”

The area between street lights in the area varies. Well-lit or not, other Short North employees are immediately adopting a new rule: no one walks alone at night.

“It could have been anybody,” says Ryan Tipps, who has worked as a bartender in the Short North for about eight years.

Tipps says he and his co-workers had a meeting the day after Tokes’ body was found and vowed to make sure no one walks to their car without an escort in the future.

“It’s not like we’re waiting on the next tragedy to react,” Tipps says. “We’re all in this together.”