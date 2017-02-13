Snow way!!! Are we ever going to see the white stuff?

Columbus (WCMH) – After the wonderful Winter we had last year, it seemed nothing like that would be possible anytime soon. In fact we had flurries in November, and 5.4″ of snow in December this year.

We were right on track for a normal Winter when we went into January, and then the script flipped.

Last Winter we had 17.1″ of snowfall for the entire season, and this Winter we are running 2″ behind already!!

Typically, by this time of the season we should have almost 18″ of snowfall, and we typically still pick up another 8.5″ for the season.

Looking at data since 2000, we are running with some of the lowest snowfall totals this far into the season:

Normally, March & April only produce 5.3″ of snow total… here is the last 16 years for those two months

While April is reliable in the snow department, March can be tricky, like the almost 22″ in 2008!

Season March April Total 2015-16 2.3 0.3 2.6 2014-15 5.4 0 5.4 2013-14 4.5 0.9 5.4 2012-13 12.2 Trace 12.2 2011-12 0.3 0 0.3 2010-11 3.3 Trace 3.3 2009-10 0.7 0 0.7 2008-09 Trace 0.1 0.1 2007-08 21.8 Trace 21.8 2006-07 1.9 0.3 2.2 2005-06 1.9 0 1.9 2004-05 8.6 4.7 13.3 2003-04 4.8 0.3 5.1 2002-03 1.7 Trace 1.7 2001-02 1.4 0.3 1.7 2000-01 1.1 0.8 1.9 Average 4.5 0.5 5.0

The forecast for the last two weeks of February are looking above normal for temperatures, and low in chances for snow:

Here are the 6-10, and the 8-14 day temperature outlooks for the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA.

These outlooks are almost locks for above normal temperatures on average for each period.

-Dave