Snow way!!! Are we ever going to see the white stuff?

David Mazza By Published: Updated:
2-13-17-cover

Columbus (WCMH) – After the wonderful Winter we had last year, it seemed nothing like that would be possible anytime soon.  In fact we had flurries in November, and 5.4″ of snow in December this year.

We were right on track for a normal Winter when we went into January, and then the script flipped.

 

Last Winter we had 17.1″ of snowfall for the entire season, and this Winter we are running 2″ behind already!!

2-13-17-snow

Typically, by this time of the season we should have almost 18″ of snowfall, and we typically still pick up another 8.5″ for the season.

Looking at data since 2000, we are running with some of the lowest snowfall totals this far into the season:

Normally, March & April only produce 5.3″ of snow total… here is the last 16 years for those two months
While April is reliable in the snow department, March can be tricky, like the almost 22″ in 2008!

Season March April Total
2015-16 2.3 0.3 2.6
2014-15 5.4 0 5.4
2013-14 4.5 0.9 5.4
2012-13 12.2 Trace 12.2
2011-12 0.3 0 0.3
2010-11 3.3 Trace 3.3
2009-10 0.7 0 0.7
2008-09 Trace 0.1 0.1
2007-08 21.8 Trace 21.8
2006-07 1.9 0.3 2.2
2005-06 1.9 0 1.9
2004-05 8.6 4.7 13.3
2003-04 4.8 0.3 5.1
2002-03 1.7 Trace 1.7
2001-02 1.4 0.3 1.7
2000-01 1.1 0.8 1.9
Average 4.5 0.5 5.0

 

The forecast for the last two weeks of February are looking above normal for temperatures, and low in chances for snow:

Here are the 6-10, and the 8-14 day temperature outlooks for the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA.
These outlooks are almost locks for above normal temperatures on average for each period.

2-13-17-610temp-new

2-13-17-814temp-new

 

If you ever have questions about snow, Winter weather, climate, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

 

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s