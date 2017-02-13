Third dead whale in 2 weeks washes ashore Virginia beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dead whale was spotted in the water near Cape Henry early Sunday morning.

Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, said a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late last night or early this morning. He said a Virginia Aquarium team is currently removing the whale from the area and conducting an investigation.

A necropsy is expected to be done Monday, according to Klepeisz.

This is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks. On February 2, a dead juvenile whale was found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and another was found near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on February 4.