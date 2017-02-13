Visitors honor slain OSU student at Scioto Grove Metro Park

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — As photographers, Sarah Shambaugh and Tasha Braniff bring people to Scioto Grove Metro Park all the time for sessions.

“It was a big shocker when I found out it was here,” Braniff said.

The body of Reagan Tokes, 21, was found near the park’s entrance on Jackson Pike last Thursday. The park is just a few minutes away from where Shambaugh lives.

“I was sick, absolutely sick,” Shambaugh said. “I drive down 104 more than once a day, and that morning, I drove past, not even knowing that her body was laying here.”

Braniff and Shambaugh decided they wanted to honor Tokes by leaving flowers Monday, adding to a small pile already on the ground. They said they hope something more permanent, such as a plaque or sign, will mark the ground in the future to keep Tokes’ memory alive.

“I will always think about her when I come here and everything that happened,” Brandi said.

Both women said while this tragedy won’t stop them from coming back to the park, they feel differently about the place now. Shambaugh said she felt angry and sad about what happened.

“This is my hometown, this is where I’ve grown up and I just feel like slowly it’s getting closer and closer, and it just makes you really want to hold your kids tighter, be more aware of your surroundings and just be careful,” Shambaugh said.