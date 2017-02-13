When it comes to roses, you’ll need to choose between color and scent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Most people choose which roses to buy for their different colors and maybe even size, but they usually do not buy them because of how they smell.

Amanda Stahl works with Dreisbach Wholesale Florist, Inc. in Columbus and said it is something that has been going on for more than 20 years.

“Farmers are starting to breed out roses that had a normal traditional scent than you were used to 20, 25 years ago,” Stahl said. This breeding has allowed roses to last longer once they’ve been cut, but it has decreased the strength of the scent.

“In competition with a rose from 20 years ago to one today you’re going to get about four to five more days out of a rose today and that’s just strictly all through different breeding,” she explained.

Stall said if you’re going for smell, you should buy a garden rose. It has a bigger bulb, a stronger fragrance, and will cost you about $7 more than a standard rose. Those will last four to five days long, but its fragrance will not be strong.

“They’ll have a nice floral smell, but some are a little bit more prominent than others,” said Stahl.

Whether you want different colors or a different scent, make sure you ask your florist before you buy.