Boy, 5, found chewing on used condom at school playground

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLA) – Fort Pierce police said a five-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom at a school playground.

Kindergarten students were playing outside when the boy found it, police reports said.

WPTV reports the condom was immediately taken from the boy. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers are now on high alert around St. Lucie Elementary School. They say the condom could be prostitution-related, or a couple who made a bad decision.

“It could just be some couple that just made a bad decision and was out there for some reason, or who knows what. But that’s why we’re going to patrol more often and see what we can find,” said Ed Cunningham of Ft. Pierce Police.

School officials are checking security cameras and are sweeping the playground area frequently. Parents are shocked.

“You always think your kids are safe at a school. You never think something like that can happen,” said Patricia Nava.

School leaders have found similar items on the grounds before, according to the police report.