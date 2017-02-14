Chris Rock standup tour coming to Columbus and Pres. Trump is in his sights

COLUMBUS (NBC News) — Comedian Chris Rock will be making a stop in Columbus this weekend as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.”

According to NBC News, the 52-year-old actor, director and stand-up superstar launched his first comedy tour in almost a decade on Monday, and he will be rolling out two heavily hyped Netflix specials within the calendar year.

Rock, who became a household name thanks to his incisive hot takes on ’90s-era scandals like the O.J. Simpson trial and President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, should find plenty of fodder for his “Total Blackout Tour” in the tumultuous first few weeks of the Trump administration.

Rock, who backed the campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, has already expressed his displeasure with Trump. On inauguration day, he pointedly tweeted: “Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 300 years tonight.”

The comedian is scheduled to have two nights of performances in Columbus, on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19.

Tickets are currently on sale, and range between $125 to $49.