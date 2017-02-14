Chris Rock standup tour coming to Columbus and Pres. Trump is in his sights

nbc news By Published: Updated:
Chris Rock in New York on Feb. 28, 2015. Charles Sykes / AP
Chris Rock in New York on Feb. 28, 2015. Charles Sykes / AP

COLUMBUS (NBC News) — Comedian Chris Rock will be making a stop in Columbus this weekend as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.”

According to NBC News, the 52-year-old actor, director and stand-up superstar launched his first comedy tour in almost a decade on Monday, and he will be rolling out two heavily hyped Netflix specials within the calendar year.

Rock, who became a household name thanks to his incisive hot takes on ’90s-era scandals like the O.J. Simpson trial and President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, should find plenty of fodder for his “Total Blackout Tour” in the tumultuous first few weeks of the Trump administration.

Rock, who backed the campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, has already expressed his displeasure with Trump. On inauguration day, he pointedly tweeted: “Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 300 years tonight.”

The comedian is scheduled to have two nights of performances in Columbus, on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19.

Tickets are currently on sale, and range between $125 to $49.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s