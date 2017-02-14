Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Students practice both printing and cursive handwriting skills in the six to nine year old's classroom at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, W.Va. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)
Students practice both printing and cursive handwriting skills in the six to nine year old's classroom at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, W.Va. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus-area state representative has introduced legislation that could make cursive writing a requirement in Ohio schools.

Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell introduced HB 58 on Monday.

The bill adds the following to the state’s educational requirements:

Handwriting instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade to ensure that students develop the ability to print letters and words legibly by third grade and to create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of fifth grade.

Ohio joins several states that have proposed cursive writing requirements in recent years, including Indiana, Arizona and Washington.

NBC affiliate WLWT reported cursive writing is included in the Buckeye State’s model curriculum for third and fourth grades, but it is not a requirement.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s