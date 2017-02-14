Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus-area state representative has introduced legislation that could make cursive writing a requirement in Ohio schools.

Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell introduced HB 58 on Monday.

The bill adds the following to the state’s educational requirements:

Handwriting instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade to ensure that students develop the ability to print letters and words legibly by third grade and to create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of fifth grade.

Ohio joins several states that have proposed cursive writing requirements in recent years, including Indiana, Arizona and Washington.

NBC affiliate WLWT reported cursive writing is included in the Buckeye State’s model curriculum for third and fourth grades, but it is not a requirement.