Ex-postal worker in Ohio sentenced for stuffing mail down her pants

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A former postal worker found guilty of stuffing mail down her sweatpants multiple times has been sentenced in federal court in Ohio to five months in prison.

The Dayton Daily News reports 47-year-old Leanna Heskett was sentenced Monday in Dayton after earlier pleading no contest and being found guilty on one count of delay or destruction of mail.

Heskett’s attorney said she has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

The newspaper reports surveillance video it obtained shows the Springfield mail processing clerk putting packages down her sweatpants, which were often covered by an apron.

Hesket told the judge she wanted to apologize for the “ruckus that I caused.”

The U.S. District judge also ordered her to have mental health counseling and two years of supervised release.

