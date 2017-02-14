Fighting 126: Father and son firefighters diagnosed with cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They risk their lives to keep us safe and firefighters are facing a huge threat to their health just by doing it.

Roughly 126 Firefighters in Columbus have been diagnosed with cancer.

For the Williams family, this hits close to home. A father and his son were diagnosed with the same cancer while his other son battled with his own cancer.

The Williams are this week’s Fighting 126.

“I grew up with it. My grandfather, three uncles, my dad, cousin. Now me, my brother, and our cousins children are starting to get into firefighting now,” said Jesse Williams. For him, firefighting is a family tradition. He and his brother Jake took their qualifying tests together. “We both did well. I may have done a little better on that test, but he did better on the test before, so it all worked out,” said Jake.

NBC4’s Hattie Hawks has the whole Williams family story coming up Wednesday on NBC4 at 6am.