Fighting 126: Father and son firefighters diagnosed with cancer

NBC4's Hattie Hawks has the whole Williams family story coming up Wednesday on NBC4 at 6am.

Hattie_HS By Published: Updated:
father

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They risk their lives to keep us safe and firefighters are facing a huge threat to their health just by doing it.

Roughly 126 Firefighters in Columbus have been diagnosed with cancer.

For the Williams family, this hits close to home. A father and his son were diagnosed with the same cancer while his other son battled with his own cancer.

The Williams are this week’s Fighting 126.

“I grew up with it. My grandfather, three uncles, my dad, cousin. Now me, my brother, and our cousins children are starting to get into firefighting now,” said Jesse Williams. For him, firefighting is a family tradition. He and his brother Jake took their qualifying tests together. “We both did well. I may have done a little better on that test, but he did better on the test before, so it all worked out,” said Jake.

NBC4’s Hattie Hawks has the whole Williams family story coming up Wednesday on NBC4 at 6am.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s