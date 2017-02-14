Flu outbreak closes Groveport school

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Madison Christian School in Groveport is closing its doors for three days this week, following an outbreak of influenza.

With widespread flu activity in Central Ohio and around the country, the school reported 46 students were absent or went home on Monday, Feb. 13, as well as six teachers. Ray Kochis, the head of school, said few more teachers came to school even though they didn’t feel well. The school decided to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a result.

“If students are sick, we can handle having sick students as long as we have enough teachers to be in the classrooms,” Kochis said. “We just didn’t have enough teachers, even with substitutes.”

The school has about 545 students in preschool through 12th grade and approximately 70 faculty members. Kochis said the school will contact teachers Thursday to see how they’re feeling before making a decision about the possibility of reopening on Friday.

In the meantime, the school buildings are undergoing a thorough cleaning.

“Wiping down any surfaces that students come in contact with, making sure that you disinfect anything that you possibly can,” Kochis said.

An important part of stopping the transmission of the flu is making sure those who are sick stay home.

“Don’t send your kids to daycare, don’t send them to school, don’t go to work,” said Dr. Miller Sullivan, a Reynoldsburg pediatrician who serves as medical director for Franklin County Public Health.

Sullivan recommended the flu vaccine as the best way to protect against the flu and noted it is still available. Franklin County Public Health is offering the vaccine for free on Feb. 14, 21 and 28 at La Clinica Latina Free Clinic at 2232 N. High St. from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

Sullivan also reminded people to practice good hygiene.

“If you have a cough, you know, cough into your sleeve. We always talk about that,” Sullivan said. “Wash your hands very well. Don’t be sharing glasses and things like that. Don’t be looking at people and coughing in their face.”